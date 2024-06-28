Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.89

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.89 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 69019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

