Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.52

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.52 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 17683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 845.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 807,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.