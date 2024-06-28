Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Raised by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $26,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.07. 251,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,862. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

