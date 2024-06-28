Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Onyx Financial Advisors LLC

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,528 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 65.0% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $105,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

