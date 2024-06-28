Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,200 shares of company stock valued at $19,131,810. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $8,186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,013,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 89,496 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

