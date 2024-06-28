Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Saga (LON:SAGA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGAFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 154 ($1.95) target price on the stock.

Saga Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Saga stock opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.39) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.79. The company has a market cap of £156.84 million, a P/E ratio of -135.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 100.20 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.44 ($2.05).

About Saga

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

