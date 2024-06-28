DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 608.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

DNZOY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,198. DENSO has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.04.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

