Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 0.3%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $138.13 and last traded at $139.01. 2,836,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,901,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average is $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

