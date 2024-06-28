Decred (DCR) Price Hits $15.63 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $15.63 or 0.00025373 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $252.54 million and $1.72 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,152,833 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

