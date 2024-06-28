D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 555,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 393,579 shares.The stock last traded at $2.24 and had previously closed at $2.09.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $621.85 million, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 2.68.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

