D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 555,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 393,579 shares.The stock last traded at $2.24 and had previously closed at $2.09.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $621.85 million, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 2.68.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
