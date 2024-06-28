Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 714 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.1 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 107,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,295. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

