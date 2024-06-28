Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus upped their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.20. 2,079,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.