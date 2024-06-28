Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 471,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,148. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

