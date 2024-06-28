Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 528,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $195.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $177.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

