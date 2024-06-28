Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 699 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 299,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 642.4% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.26. 4,322,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

