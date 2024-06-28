Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 212,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 913,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,284. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

