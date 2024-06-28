Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,518 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

