Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.07. 37,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,108. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $105.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.11.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.