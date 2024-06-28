Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.07. 37,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,108. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $105.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.11.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
