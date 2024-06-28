Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 56 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.27 on Friday, reaching $492.71. 4,167,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.30 and a 200-day moving average of $502.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

