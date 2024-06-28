Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,611 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 207.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.37. 5,110,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.