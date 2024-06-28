Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,611 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 207.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.37. 5,110,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.