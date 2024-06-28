Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $933,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $538.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $574.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.70.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

