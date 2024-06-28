Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 2.7%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 10,370,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 4,725,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Cybin Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Cybin

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cybin stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) by 125.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cybin were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Stories

