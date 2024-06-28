Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CUBT remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,718. Curative Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Curative Biotechnology

Featured Articles

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

