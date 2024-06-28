Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.55.

Cummins Trading Down 0.4 %

CMI stock opened at $280.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

