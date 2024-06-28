Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Evercore ISI

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

