CTS (NYSE:CTS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CTS Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 93,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,978. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CTS will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,290 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 18.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 139,269 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CTS by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CTS by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

