CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

