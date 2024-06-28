Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Trading Down 2.8%

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.09). 29,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 80,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.12).

Crystal Amber Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £71.58 million, a P/E ratio of 505.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 354.55 and a quick ratio of 441.42.

About Crystal Amber

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

