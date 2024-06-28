CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Update

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPC traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 21.65. 13,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,065. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 12 month low of 21.10 and a 12 month high of 22.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of 21.45.

Get CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.