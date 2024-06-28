Cronos Price Tops $0.0922 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and $9.48 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00045287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

