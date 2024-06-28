Cronos Price Tops $0.0899 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $7.77 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00046329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

