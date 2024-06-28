CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 299,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,642,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $11,246,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 451.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

