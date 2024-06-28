Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $43.24 and last traded at $43.28. 51,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 808,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Specifically, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $434,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,653.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $434,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,653.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,053.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,274 shares of company stock worth $9,487,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.