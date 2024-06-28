Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $434,435.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $434,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,653.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dana Pizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $639,256.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.