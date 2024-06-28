Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $165.53 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001459 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

