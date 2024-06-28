Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 180,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,028. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.5657 dividend. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

