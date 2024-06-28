Craig Hallum Trims Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price to $120.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRUS. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $19.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.66. 542,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,324. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

