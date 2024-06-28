Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

