Courier Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. 40,627,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,836,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

