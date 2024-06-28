Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. 3,025,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,417. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.