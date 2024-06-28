Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 175,824 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 200,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,533,209 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

