Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.08. 2,778,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

