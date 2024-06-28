Courier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

CNI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,443. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.