Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.38. 53,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,846. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $132.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

