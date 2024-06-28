Courier Capital LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $576.59. 370,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,432. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $593.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.97. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

