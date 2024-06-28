Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $849.99. 2,061,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $524.63 and a 1 year high of $873.96. The company has a market cap of $376.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $796.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.82.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
