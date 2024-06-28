Courier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $903.80. The stock had a trading volume of 163,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,688. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $929.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $924.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

