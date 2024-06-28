Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

