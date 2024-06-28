Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DE traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $373.63. 6,620,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.01. The company has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.55.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

