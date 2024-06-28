Courier Capital LLC Buys 3,566 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,815,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after buying an additional 751,669 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

